Living History Farms to Present Indigenous Iowans Day Today

Indigenous Iowans Day this Saturday, October 9, will explore early culture that helped shape our state. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Living History Farms.

Lance Foster, Vice Chair and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Iowa Tribe of Kansas & Nebraska and author of The Indians of Iowa, will address “The Ioway in Iowa History & Today.” Other speakers include Dr. Christina Gish Hill, Associate Professor of American Indian Studies at Iowa State University, and Cherie Haury-Artz, Office of the State Archaeologist. Demonstrations will include flintknapping, corn braiding, and traditional Ioway games. General museum admission for the day includes Indigenous Iowans Day activities. Find more information at lhf.org

Presenting sponsor of Indigenous Iowans Day is the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor. Cultivating sponsor is the Meier Bernstein Foundation. Supporting sponsor is HomeLight.

Living History Farms acknowledges that it is located in the traditional territory of the Báxoje (Ioway), Osakiwaki (Sauk), and Meskwaki (Fox).