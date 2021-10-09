Grassley Joins Ernst, Colleagues to Block, Deport Convicted Sex Criminals Attempting to get into the U.S.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today joined Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and several of their colleagues in introducing the Better Enforcement of Grievous Offenses by un-Naturalized Emigrants (BE GONE) Act to give the Department of Homeland Security more authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to deport individuals in the U.S. who have been convicted of violent sex crimes or sexual assault.

“The crisis at our southern border has gotten out of control, with record breaking illegal border crossings in recent months. On top of that, there are circumstances where we’re letting folks into our country who have not been properly vetted,” Grassley said. “We should not allow sexual predators into our country. Plain and simple. This commonsense legislation will provide additional federal protections to help keep predators off our streets.”

The BE GONE Act would explicitly add sexual assault and aggravated sexual violence to the definition of “aggravated felony” in the INA. Under the INA, individuals who commit aggravated felonies are deportable from the U.S. and subject to expedited removal.