Farm Succession Workshop Being Held in Algona December 2nd

Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach in Kossuth County is partnering with other area ag-related businesses and organizations, to host “Your Farm, Your Future”, a farm succession planning workshop, on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The workshop is being held in the Tietz Entrepreneurial Center portion of Iowa Lakes Community College in Algona. Doors will open at 8:30 am, with the workshop beginning at 9 am. A complimentary meal will be provided following the workshop courtesy of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.

The workshop will feature an update on agriculture trade, the current and future agriculture economy, as well as information for planning for farm succession. Guest speakers will include:

⦁ Kelvin Leibold, Farm Management Specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach

⦁ Kitt Tovar Jensen, Staff Attorney, ISU Center For Agriculture Law & Taxation

⦁ Steve Ferguson, Ag Program Specialist, Iowa Finance Authority

Workshop partners and sponsors include: ISU Extension and Outreach – Kossuth County, Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa State Bank, and Kossuth County Farm Bureau. Thanks to these sponsors, the event is free to attend. Space is limited! Pre-registration is highly encouraged. A registration also ensures enough materials and refreshments are provided for all participants. For more information, or to register, contact the Kossuth County Extension office by phone at (515) 295-2469 or visit their website, extension.iastate.edu/kossuth.