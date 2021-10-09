Fall Color Show at its Peak in Northern Iowa

Fall colors are on full display in the beautiful hills of the Driftless Region of Northeast Iowa. Get out this week to enjoy the beauty of the fall landscape and spectacular scenery.

Maples have started to turn in isolated spots in central Iowa communities. Sumac, Virginia creeper, and poison ivy are brilliant red to reddish purple.

Cottonwood and walnut are turning yellow and starting to drop. Hickory is just starting to turn bronze.

Other tree colors to view are:

Ash:

Green ash leaves turn yellow, but white ash has a purplish cast. The leaves fall after those of walnut trees, but earlier than those of oaks and maples.

Elms:

Elm leaves turn various shades of yellow with some turning brown before falling, others falling while still yellow.

Hickory:

Leaves turn yellow on hickory trees, then brown before falling.

Maple (Soft):

The leaves of soft (silver) maples turn yellow but do not turn brown before falling.

Maple (Hard):

Brilliant flame red hues are the signature of hard maple leaves. The red pigmentation of some leaves breaks down before falling.

Bur Oak:

Buff to yellow colors predominate in bur oaks. The leaves remain on the tree and turn brown before falling.

Oak (Red):

The red oaks have brilliant red leaves in fall though the color is probably not as intense as that of some hard maples.

Oak (White):

White oaks have a more subdued purple fall leaf color. The leaves then turn brown and often stay on the tree until new leaves begin to grow in the spring.