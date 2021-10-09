Ernst Presses DHS for Answers on Release of Haitian Migrants into U.S.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) joined 20 of her colleagues asking Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to address reports that thousands of migrants in Del Rio, Texas, were released into the interior of the U.S. instead of facing removal as the Biden Administration had previously pledged.

Ernst and her colleagues write: “While we applaud the Administration’s original stated intent to expel the majority of migrants under the CDC’s Title 42 order or to expeditiously remove them, we are concerned that DHS did not actually carry out this plan, deployed resources in a manner that weakened border security, and undermined the deterrent effect of any future statements that the Biden Administration will enforce our immigration laws at the border.”

“DHS has openly admitted that the rapid influx of Haitian migrants into the interior was orchestrated by smuggling organizations, which only makes some aspects of the agency’s response more puzzling.”

“The Administration’s response to the ongoing border crisis only makes it more likely that we will continue to experience surges like the one in Del Rio.”