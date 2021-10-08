Winnebago County Election Questions Released

Notice is hereby given to the eligible electors of Winnebago County, Iowa, that a Combined City/School Election will be held on Tuesday,

November 2, 2021. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Please read this notice carefully to determine your correct voting location. If

you are unsure of your voting precinct for this election, please contact the Winnebago County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections at the

telephone number or E-mail address listed below.

Telephone: 641-585-3412 E-mail address: karla.weiss@winnebagocountyiowa.gov

You may also verify the voting location for your home address at: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx

VOTING PRECINCTS and POLLING PLACES

Buffalo Grant Lincoln – Heritage Town Center, 201 2 nd Ave SW, Buffalo Center IA (For voters in Buffalo, Grant & Lincoln Townships, City of Buffalo

Center and City of Rake.)

Center – Helgeson Civic Center, 105 W Main St., Lake Mills IA (For voters in Center Township and the City of Lake Mills.)

Eden Logan Norway- Scarville Community Center, 121 Main St., Scarville IA (For voters in Eden, Logan & Norway Townships, and the City of

Scarville.)

Forest City Ward 1 – TSB, 101 Hwy 69 N, Forest City IA (For voters in Forest City Ward 1.)

Forest City Ward 2 – Calvary Baptist Church, 636 N Best St., Forest City IA (For voters in Forest City Ward 2.)

FC3 Forest D3 – Senior Community Center, 125 N 7 th St., Forest City IA (For voters in Forest City Ward 3, Part of Rural Forest Township in Supervisor

District 3.)

Forest City Ward 4 – Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S Clark St., Forest City, IA (For voters in Forest City Ward 4.)

King Linden – Thompson Public Library, 102 N Jackson St, Thompson IA (For voters in King and Linden Townships, and the City of Thompson.)

Mt. Valley Forest D2 – TSB, 101 Hwy 69 N, Forest City IA (For voters in Mt. Valley Township, except parts of sections 30 and 31.)

Newton Forest D1 – Leland Community Center, 316 Walnut St, Leland IA (For voters in Newton and part of Rural Forest Townships, in Supervisor

District 1 including parts of sections 30 and 31 of Mt. Valley Township, and the City of Leland.)

Notice to Voters: Not all offices will be on the ballot in every precinct nor for every voter in a particular precinct. See the listings below for the candidates for the various school district offices, city offices and for community college offices. Ballots issued to voters will contain only those offices the voter is eligible to vote for based on the voter’s residence. All ballots will contain school offices. Ballots for voters residing inside the corporate limits of a city will also contain city offices. Depending on the election cycle, some ballots may contain a community college office.

All polling places for this election are handicapped accessible, however, any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the county auditor’s office at the telephone number or E-mail address listed below.

Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on Election Day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by November 8, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 641-585-3412.

Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 pm October 18, 2021 at the Winnebago County Auditor’s office. Absentee ballots are available in the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.

I, Karla Weiss, hereby certify that the following offices, public measures and candidates will appear on the ballots in the specific jurisdictions on which the voters will cast their votes at the Combined City/School Election to be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021:

Buffalo Center Mayor (Vote for 1): John R Davids

Buffalo Center City Council Members (Vote for 2): Rick Hofbauer, Nicholas Holland

Forest City City Council Members At Large (Vote for 2): Write-in Candidates only

Forest City City Council Member Ward 1 (Vote for 1): Brandon Cink, Ronald E Holland

Forest City City Council Member Ward 2 – TFV – (Vote for 1): Brad Buffington

Forest City City Council Member Ward 3 (Vote for 1): Write-in Candidates only

Forest City Park & Rec Board (Vote for 3): Write-in Candidates only

Lake Mills Mayor (Vote for 1): Francis D Unger

Lake Mills City Council Members (Vote for 2): Laurel Domokos, Katie Peterson, and Joseph M. Jamtgaard

Leland Mayor (Vote for 1): Russell Leitz

Leland City Council Members (Vote for 2): Rex Johnson

Rake Mayor (Vote for 1): Louise Hagedorn

Rake City Council Members (Vote for 3): Melissa Duve, Ron Johnson, and Phil Benn

Rake City Council Member – TFV – (Vote for 1): Write-in Candidate only

Scarville Mayor (Vote for 1): Douglas Harmon

Scarville City Council Members (Vote for 2): Orlyn B. Rosen

Thompson Mayor (Vote for 1): Write-in Candidate only

Thompson City Council Members (Vote for 2): Scott Flo and Alexis Richter

Forest City Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for 2): Eric Kingland, Andrew Fedders, and Beth Clouse

Forest City Community School District Director of District 2 (Vote for 1): Troy J. Thompson

Forest City Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for 1): David Reese and Rick F. Wiley

Lake Mills Community School District Director At Large (Vote for 1): Carol Anne Bergland, Casey Singelstad, and Donald Knudtson

Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for 1): Stephanie Storby

Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 3 – TFV – (Vote for 1): Amanda Jensen, Vernon J. Martinson, and Kari Osheim

North Iowa Community School District Director At Large (Vote for 2): Thomas D. Balvance, Jared Allen Viergutz, and Rachel Wubben

North Iowa Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for 1): Cody Wirtjes

North Iowa Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for 1): Brian Plath

Algona Community School District Director At Large (Vote for 3): Rodney J Davis, Gloria Bartelt, and Jay Limbaugh

NIACC Director District 1 (Vote for 1): David A. Steffens

NIACC Director District 8 – TFV – (Vote for 1): Debra M. Hill

Public Measure VX

Forest City School Revenue Purpose Statement

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Forest City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. In the Forest City Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the use of revenues the Forest City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted.

To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security infrastructure.

To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.

To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings. To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District.

To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section 403.19(2).

To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred within two years of, a disaster. To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes. To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes,

energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa Code Section 423F.4.

To provide funds for property tax relief; and To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the Forest City Community School District.

It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Forest City Community School District.