Get a Halloween Treat from Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald and the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt may have some Halloween treats for Iowans. “My office is dedicated to reuniting past and present Iowans with their unclaimed property,” said Fitzgerald. “This Halloween, set out on a ghost hunt to recover your lost assets.”

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is currently holding $421 million in unclaimed property, with approximately one in ten people having lost funds waiting for them. So whether ghoul, witch, monster or not, there could be a treat in store for you. “Dressing up in costume is not a requirement to claim your property,” continued Fitzgerald. “It’s as easy as searching your name at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov. No fees involved; just treats!”

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is the legitimate holder of unclaimed property in Iowa. Abandoned or forgotten checking and savings accounts, insurance checks, payroll checks, utility refunds, dividends, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes are all examples of unclaimed property. If the business or financial institution in possession of these assets cannot locate the rightful owner, and the account has been inactive for a period of time, then the assets are deemed as abandoned and must be turned over to the Treasurer’s Office where they will be safeguarded until the owner or heir is found.

“The only thing scarier than Halloween monsters is passing up the chance to reunite with your lost treasure,” commented Fitzgerald. “Celebrate Halloween by searching for family, friends and yourself in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt database.”

Search today at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov. For more information about the Treasurer and his programs, visit IowaTreasurer.gov and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.