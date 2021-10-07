Jack R. McGrath, 74, of Aiken, South Carolina, died peacefully at home on September 26.

Jack was born on May 16, 1947, in Buffalo Center, Iowa to James and Mildred McGrath. He played baseball, basketball, and was in plays, band, and chorus at Thompson High School, graduating in 1965.

He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and taught in Postville and Cherokee, Iowa.

In 1973, he married Terry Fassler and they moved to Broomfield, Colorado. To this union, a daughter, Lisa, was born. Jack taught math and computer science at Broomfield High School for 30 years and coached baseball, basketball, and golf. He was a positive influence on many students and was recognized as Teacher of the Year.

When he retired from teaching, they moved to Aiken, South Carolina where he enjoyed playing golf, and playing his keyboard and his many guitars.

He is survived by his wife Terry, daughter Lisa (Christopher) Jones, and grandson Kyler Jones, all of South Carolina. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Kathy McGrath of Kimberling City, Missouri, brother Gene (Karen) McGrath of Ankeny Iowa, sister Gloria (Lee) Boggess of Marion, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mildred McGrath, and a brother, Michael McGrath.