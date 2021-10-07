Egger will be the next softball coach at NIACC

NIACC announced that Matt Egger will start his first season as their head coach. He was formerly an assistant with UNI from 2012-2017 and the head coach at Ellsworth from 2009-2012.

As for his assistant, Egger will be assisted by hall of fame basketball coach Bob Horner. Horner is currently the head softball coach at Mason City High School.

“I want to thank coach Horner for being here for the athlete department team while the hiring process was going on, “Egger said.

When he was a head coach, Egger’s teams had 19 ICCAC all-region student-athletes, 17 ICCAC academic all-region student-athletes, two JFCA all-Americans, one NJCAA distinguished academic All-American, and one NJCAA All-America.

“Everyone I have met with since arriving has been so open and welcoming – what a great place with even better people.”