COVID Has Changed Area Mental and Physical Health Say Experts

Even for area residents who never came down with COVID-19, a health care professional says the prolonged pandemic is taking a heavy toll on our mental and physical health. Ruth Kern-Scott, regional director of a chain of physical therapy centers, says they’re continuing to see more and more clients who are feeling the negative impacts of a more sedentary lifestyle.

Many Iowans are seeing a decline in their overall health, she says, with the rise of weight gain and blood sugar troubles — which can likely be traced back to the shift toward leaving the workplace due to the pandemic.

Kern-Scott works for FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, which has more than 400 facilities in 45 states, including in Des Moines.

One potential place to begin is our computers, which can be set to give us reminders to stand up and stretch every 20 or 30 minutes. She says we need to embrace fitness technology and put it to work for us.

She says “motion is lotion” and we all need to lubricate our joints and move our bodies in order to be healthy.