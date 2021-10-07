AgricultureAudioMediaNews
Clarion Grain Elevator Fire Caught Early
The Gold Eagle Cooperative grain elevator in Clarion was the site of a distinctive boom followed by black smoke at the top of the structure on Wednesday morning. Clarion Police Chief Steve Terhark explained that his office went to work protecting the public from any dangers.
Clarion Fire Chief Pat Garrett stated that his firefighting team arrived a couple minutes later.
Officials were able to catch the fire in time before it progressed to a more explosive situation.