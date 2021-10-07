Carolyn Lea Okland (nee Phillips)

Carolyn Lea Okland (née Phillips), formerly of Leland, Iowa, died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Fox Trail Assisted Living and Memory Care in Front Royal, Virginia at the age of 80, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills, Iowa, with Pastor Joshua Skogen from Center Lutheran Church officiating.

Visitation will begin at noon with the service at 1:00 p.m. followed by a luncheon at the chapel before continuing to the South Shell Rock Cemetery for the graveside portion of the service.

An additional celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Virginia, on Sunday, October 17, at 3:00 p.m. followed by a meal in the church fellowship hall.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of Fox Trail Assisted Living, Warren Memorial Hospital, and Blue Ridge Hospice for the excellent care and comfort provided to Carolyn during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center Lutheran Church in Leland, IA, Good Shepherd Lutheran in Front Royal, VA, or Blue Ridge Hospice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221