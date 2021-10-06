21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 6

This week’s MBT Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Chloe Frank had a memorable seven days, helping GHV go 5-1, including 4-1 at the Bishop Garrigan tournament on Saturday.

In Algona, the William and Jewell Women’s basketball commit racked up 28 kills, 31 digs. She was 45-48 serving with five aces, two blocks, and had one assist.

In their 3-0 win against Hampton-Dumont, Frank had nine kills, 12 digs, was 18 of 18 serving with two aces.

Put all of those together for the week. Frank had 37 kills, 43 digs, was 63 of 66, serving seven aces, two blocks, and one assist.