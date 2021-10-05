Wilds Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Justin Wilds of Faribault, pled guilty to Case No. FECR018548, “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 20, 2021. Wilds was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Wilds was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Wilds was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The prison sentence imposed was ordered to run consecutively to Case No. AGCR018630. Wilds also pled guilty to “Interference with Official Acts,” a simple misdemeanor. Wilds was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs

Wilds also pled guilty to Case No. AGCR018630, Count 1 “Assault on a Peace Officer,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 24, 2021. For Count 1, Wilds was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 15 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 2, Wilds was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 15 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

The jail sentences imposed in each count were ordered to run concurrently but consecutively to that imposed in Case No. FECR018548. Wilds was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term or probation, Wilds was ordered to complete the IDAP program.