Indians, Bulldogs to battle for TIC West volleyball championship

Eight years ago, the North Iowa Conference was starting its final season, and it was business as usual for Lake Mills volleyball. The Bulldogs went 10-0 in the NIC and won their 11 straight conference title. Little did anyone know, the following year, the new TIC schedule would line up perfectly for Forest City and Lake Mills to meet up on the final night of conference play, both undefeated looking to capture the crown. Though as we know now, Lake Mills would win for their 12th straight title. Since then, the schedule has stayed the same, and the Winnebago County rivals have battled for six TIC titles – the Bulldogs have won four.

That’s what will occur again tonight in Lake Mills. Forest City is 16-8 overall and 7-0 in the TIC. The Indians are the defending champions; with a couple of their all-conference players returning, they will be your favorite. Lake Mills is 23-4 and hasn’t lost back-to-back conference titles in over two decades. Lake Mills coach Jim Boehmer says he’s okay with how the season has played out so far.

What is coach Boehmer expecting from Forest City?

Forest City coach Lacy Jerome is also pleased with how the Indians’ season has gone.

Thursday last week, Forest City traveled to school rival Clear Lake and overcame a hostile environment to beat the Lions for the 16th straight time. Jerome says it was good to be in that gym, in a tight match to prepare for tonight.

It has been nearly two years, 728 days ago since Forest City has lost a conference match to Lake Mills in 2019. The two teams will battle it out tonight for the title on KIOW and the Forest City and Lake Mills video streams. You can hear more of my conversation with both coaches tonight during the pregame show on KIOW, which will start at 6:45; the first serve is set for 7:00 PM.

