IHSAA Football – ROUTES TO THE PLAYOFFS FOR LOCAL TEAMS

With just two weeks to go, many local teams will be fighting for their playoff lives this week while others will sit comfortably. Below you will find how each local school can find itself into the expanded postseason this year.

Class 2A

The top four of six make the playoffs.

District-3

Clear Lake 4-2 3-0 – IN. The Lions are the lone team that has locked themselves into the postseason in D-3, and they can win the district championship with a win and an Osage and New Hampton loss in week-7.

Osage 3-3 2-1 – Should Be In. The Green Devils won a crucial game against New Hampton on Friday night. In doing so, they have nearly locked themselves into a playoff spot, though it’s not yet official. They can make it official with a win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday night.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1-5 1-2 – Inside. The Cardinals are currently in the top four because of the tiebreaker they now hold over Crestwood. And it’s not just because they beat Crestwood on Friday; it’s because of how many points they scored and how few they allowed the cadets to score. The tiebreaker is +/-, and GHV holds that tiebreaker over Crestwood by just 7.67 points. The Cardinals don’t need to win out, but they need to win at least one of their remaining games and score as many points as possible.

Forest City 1-5 0-3 – outside. The Indians are down, but not out. They’ve had three heartbreaking losses but have kept the games close, which could come into play in two weeks. First order of business – win Friday.

Class 1A

The top four of six make the playoffs.

District-2

Current Standing

Woodward-Granger 3-0

South Central Calhoun 3-0

South Hamilton 1-2

Manson-Northwest Webster 1-2

Eagle Grove 1-2

Belmond-Klemme 0-6 0-3 – outside. The Broncos can still make the playoffs with wins in week-7 and week-8, and with three 1-win district teams, they’re still alive in the race.

District 3

Current Standings

Denver 3-0

Dike-New Hartford 3-0

South Hardin 1-2

East Marshall 1-2

Aplington-Parkersburg 1-2

Central Springs 0-6 0-3 – outside. For the Panthers, it starts with a win over AP on Friday. After that, they will need to beat 6-0 Dike-New Hartford plus have a high enough +/- to win a tiebreaker.

Class A

The top four of seven make the playoffs.

District 2

West Hancock 4-0 – IN. No sweat here. The Eagles are playoff-bound, and now, they will try and win the district championship. Rated #1 for much of the season, the Eagles will have matchups with traditional power Saint Ansgar and surprised North Butler. The Eagles have never beaten the Saints.

Newman Catholic 2-2 – At the door. The Knights will have a chance to all but lock up a top-four spot on Friday against the only winless team in the district West Fork. Three wins should be enough.

Lake Mills 1-3 – outside. As stated above, three wins should be enough, but it could come down to the tiebreaker. The Bulldogs will need to find wins over #5 North Bulter and Saint Ansgar to get a seat at the table.

West Fork – Eliminated

Eight-Player

The top three of seven make the playoffs. The Class will also send two other teams from any district who have the best +/-.

North Iowa – Outside. The first two spots have almost been sown up by Harris-Lake Park and GTRA, but the third and final playoff spot is still up for grabs. This week, the Bison will be out of district play, so it won’t change, but an upset win over Lake Park in week-8 could send the Bison to the playoffs. However, they don’t control their destiny. If Bishop Garrigan or Northwood-Kensett win in week-7 and week-8, they will be given the third and final playoff spot without a tiebreaker. BG and NK play each other in week-8, which could likely send one to the postseason and keep the other out. Though again, North Iowa could +/- themselves into the postseason. If they are given a chance, they need to blow Riceville out and upset Harris-Lake Park to provide them with the best opportunity.

