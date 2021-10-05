Farm Accident Leads to a Fatality in Kossuth County

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 4906 110th Avenue reporting a farming related accident. The caller advised that a man was struck in the head while working on a piece of equipment at a hog facility site at this address.

Emergency Medical Service was paged from both Swea City and Lakota. Kossuth County Deputies arrived at the scene, along with EMS, and determined the victim to be deceased. The Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The victim was identified to be Ryan Adams of Ledyard and was 37. He and another person were attempting to work on a manure pump when a piece of equipment disengaged under pressure and struck Adams in the head. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny.