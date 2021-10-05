Ernst Speaks in Support of Bipartisan, Modernized Violence Against Women Act

At today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, spoke in support of Congress passing a bipartisan and modernized Violence Against Women Act. Ernst has continued to work in good faith with members of both parties, including Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on a bill that ensures survivors, including those in rural communities, are prioritized and perpetrators are held accountable—and that can pass both chambers of Congress.