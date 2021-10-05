Archie Leo Moore, 74, of Forest City died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating. Masks are suggested while in the building

A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 P.M., Friday, October 15, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA 50436 and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Masks are suggested while in the building.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to­­­­­­­­­­ First Baptist Church Youth Group, 18508 IA-9, Forest City, IA.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City is in charge of local arrangements.