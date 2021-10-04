Kammrad scores first career victory as head coach in week-6

With Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s victory over Crestwood on Friday, their head coach, Brandon Kammrad, inks his name on the list of winning coaches in Iowa high school football.

The Cardinals couldn’t have started the game much better. They drove for 14 plays and scored, followed by stopping the Cadets on their first possession.

The Cardinals would survive a late charge from Crestwood to win 40-20 and move to 1-5 on the season.

Though it was his first career victory, coach Kammrad was happier for his players to get their first win of the season.

For the cherry on top, the win came at home. The same place Kammrad played his high school football and has helped coach throughout the last years.

At 1-5, GHV is still primed to make a run at a postseason berth. With their 20-point win over Crestwood, the Cardinals currently find themselves inside the playoff race, and they control their destiny for the next two weeks.

