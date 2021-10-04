Indoor Cemetery Walk Scheduled

Heartland Museum is presenting an Indoor Cemetery Walk on October 16 th at 1:00 pm. It will be held in the community room of Heartland (119 9 th St. SW, Clarion) and is free.

Topics covered include every formal cemetery in Wright County, engraving meanings, stone choices, and how to find a grave, along with a few stories. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information visit the web page, www.heartlandmuseum.org , facebook page, or call 515-602-6000.