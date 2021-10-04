Hoeft Sentenced on Theft Charge

Alysha Su Hoeft of Forest City, pled guilty to “Theft in the Fifth Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on December 5, 2020. Hoeft was ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

The jail sentences imposed in each count were ordered to run concurrently but consecutively to that imposed in Case No. FECR018548. Wilds was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term or probation, Wilds was ordered to complete the IDAP program.