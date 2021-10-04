Hancock County Signs Revised 28E Agreement with DNR for Private Well Permits

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday approved the revised 28E Agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for private water well permitting. According to Supervisor Jerry Tlach, this helps compensate Hancock County Environmental Health Sanitarian Steve Anderson for evaluating and inspecting the construction of any nonpublic water supplies within the county.

All nonpublic water well Permits must be in accordance to Chapter 38 of the Iowa Administrative Code, and all Nonpublic water wells must be constructed in accordance to Chapter 49 of the Iowa Administrative Code. A permit is required for all new Nonpublic wells drilled within county limits. Permit cost for a new well is $175.00 as Tlach mentioned. The DNR gets $25 of that fee.

According to Anderson this is really just an amendment to the current 28E Agreement with the DNR to add another requirement.