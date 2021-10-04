Grain Stock Price Summaries for the Past Week Released

The average price received by farmers for corn during August 2021 in Iowa was $6.38 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was 16 cents above the July price and $3.30 above August 2020.

The August 2021 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $13.70 per bushel, was 70 cents below the July price but $5.06 above the August 2020 price.

The August average oat price per bushel, at $3.84, was 18 cents above July and 91 cents above August 2020.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $152.00 per ton in August. This was $2.00 above the July price and $36.00 above the August 2020 price. The August 2021 alfalfa hay price, at $161.00, was $8.00 below the previous month but $40.00 above August 2020. The average price received for other hay during August was $116.00 per ton. This was $14.00 below the July price but $28.00 above August last year.

The average price for milk was $17.20 per cwt, 70 cents below the July price and $2.10 below August 2020.

Corn stored in all positions in Iowa on September 1, 2021, totaled 254 million bushels, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Grain Stocks report. This was down 32 percent from the previous September’s total stocks of 373 million bushels. Of the total stocks, 22 percent were stored on-farm. The June-August 2021 indicated disappearance totaled 566 million bushels, 17 percent below the 685 million bushels from the same period last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions in Iowa on September 1, 2021, totaled 42.0 million bushels, down 59 percent from the 102 million bushels on hand September 1, 2020. Of the total stocks, 25 percent were stored on-farm. Indicated disappearance for June-August 2021 was 95 million bushels, 47 percent below the 179 million bushels from the same quarter last year.

Oats stored on-farm in Iowa on September 1, 2021, totaled 3,000,000 bushels, up 13 percent from September 2020.Corn stocks in all positions on September 1, 2021 totaled 1.24 billion bushels, down 36 percent from September 1, 2020. Of the total stocks, 395 million bushels are stored on farms, down 47 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 842 million bushels, are down 28 percent from a year ago. The June – August 2021 indicated disappearance is 2.87 billion bushels, compared with 3.08 billion bushels during the same period last year.

Based on an analysis of end-of-marketing year stock estimates, disappearance data for exports, and farm program administrative data, the 2020 corn for grain production is revised down 71.0 million bushels from the previous estimate. Corn silage production is revised down 54 thousand tons. Planted area is revised to 90.7 million acres, and area harvested for grain is revised to 82.3 million acres. Area harvested for silage is revised to 6.71 million acres. The 2020 grain yield, at 171.4 bushels per acre, is down 0.6 bushel from the previous estimate. The 2020 silage yield, at 20.5 tons per acre, remains unchanged from the previous estimate.

Soybeans stored in all positions on September 1, 2021 totaled 256 million bushels, down 51 percent from

September 1, 2020. Soybean stocks stored on farms totaled 68.1 million bushels, down 52 percent from a year

ago. Off-farm stocks, at 188 million bushels, are down 51 percent from last September. Indicated disappearance

for June – August 2021 totaled 513 million bushels, down 40 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Based on an analysis of end-of-marketing year stock estimates, disappearance data for exports and crushings, and farm program administrative data, the 2020 soybean production is revised up 80.8 million bushels from the

previous estimate. Planted area is revised to 83.4 million acres, and harvested area is revised to 82.6 million acres.

The 2020 yield, at 51.0 bushels per acre, is up 0.8 bushel from the previous estimate.

Oats stored in all positions on September 1, 2021 totaled 62.1 million bushels, 7 percent below the stocks on

September 1, 2020. Of the total stocks on hand, 32.2 million bushels are stored on farms, 19 percent lower than a

year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 30.0 million bushels, 11 percent above the previous year. Indicated disappearance during June – August 2021 totaled 15.8 million bushels, compared with 35.6 million bushels during

the same period a year ago.

Oat production was estimated at 4.00 million bushels, down 30 percent from last year, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Small Grains 2021 Summary. Oats planted, at 130,000 acres, was down 24 percent from last year. Harvested area for grain was 52,000 acres, down 29 percent from the harvested acres in 2020. Oat yield, at 77.0 bushels per acre, was down 1.0 bushel from last year.

Across the United States, oat production was estimated at a record low 39.8 million bushels, down 39 percent from 2020. Yield was estimated at 61.3 bushels per acre, down 3.8 bushels from the previous year. Harvested area, at a record low 650 thousand acres, was 36 percent below last year.