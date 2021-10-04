Gov. Reynolds Proclaims October as Healthiest State Month

Gov. Kim Reynolds declared October as Healthiest State Month in a proclamation signing earlier this week. Iowans from all sectors will celebrate 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! – a nationally recognized and evidence-based prevention framework to promote healthy habits.

“The Healthiest State Initiative partners with early care, out-of-school programs, schools, health care and workplaces to catalyze change to support the healthy choice as the easy choice for Iowans in the places they live, learn, work and play,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The goal of 5-2-1-0 is to increase physical activity and healthy eating through policy and environmental change. Each week in October will focus on healthy habits promoted by 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count!:

October 4-8: 1 or more hour of physical activity October 6 – Healthiest State 11 th Annual Walk

October 25-29: 0 sugary drinks – drink more water! October 28 – 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! Virtual Summit

Celebrating Healthiest State Month is fun and easy! Free celebration toolkits and resources are available at www.IowaHealthiestState.com/HSImonth for education sites, communities, workplaces, health care clinics and households.

The celebration toolkits contain weekly activity ideas, communication templates and sample social media posts. Additional free resources are available including social media graphics, posters, activity sheets and weekly newsletters for your site.

“All Iowans could benefit by incorporating more healthy habits into their day,” said Jami Haberl, executive director for the Healthiest State Initiative. “Healthiest State Month is an opportunity to celebrate healthy habits and have fun while doing it.”

The Healthiest State Initiative will also be celebrating Healthiest State Month with weekly 5-2-1-0 themed giveaways and videos on their Facebook page. Iowans are encouraged to share their Healthiest State Month celebrations on social media using #HealthyChoicesCount.

5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! Summit

The annual 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! Summit will be held on October 28. The multi-sector, virtual event is an opportunity for Iowans to learn more about 5-2-1-0 and strategies to support healthy eating and active living through keynote speakers and interactive panel discussions. The 5-2-1-0 Summit is sponsored by Grinnell Mutual and Above & Beyond Cancer. To learn more and register, visit: www.IowaHealthiestState.com/Summit.