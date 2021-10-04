Forest City falls to Clear Lake in football Friday night

SPORTS NEWS OCTOBER 4 2021 KW

The Forest City football team fell to Clear Lake in district action 49 to 33. Carter Bruckhoff led the Indians, throwing for 197 yards. Andy Olson had 80 yards rushing on 22 carries, while Sam Klaassen had 56 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jack Thompson added a 91 yard kickoff return for touchdown. Forest City is now 1-5, and hosts New Hampton Friday night. Other Friday football scores:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood 20

West Hancock 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6

Newman Catholic 53, Lake Mills 25

Mason City 35, Waterloo East 7

Osage 42, New Hampton 12

Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8

Saint Edmond 38, Bishop Garrigan 20

South Hardin 45, Central Springs 0

Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

Algona 27, Gilbert 13

Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Eagle Grove 20, Manson-NW Webster 18

North Butler 30, Saint Ansgar 0

West Bend-Mallard 44, North Iowa 14

Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0