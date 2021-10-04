Bean Harvest Going Strong in the Area

The harvest has begun in the area and with it, beans are the first to come out of the local fields. Randy Broesder with the Forest City Farmers Coop indicated that area farmers are making good progress despite weekend rains.

Weather as of late has positively affected the condition of the beans, According to Broesder, the beans that are coming in are dry.

As far as this being normal for this time of year, Broesder states that it really isn’t.

Some farmers are eyeing the cornfields with the good weather the area will be experiencing.

Drivers in the area should be prepared to watch out for slow moving farm equipment on the road as the harvest gets into full swing.