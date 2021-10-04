AgricultureAudioMediaNews
Area Weather Becomes Favorable for Harvesting
Weekend rains have helped narrow the gap in the drought for most of the area. However, this week will see a significant dry period according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Cogil.
Early October usually brings the threat for an early frost, but Cogil doesn’t see that happening this week.
This means that farmers can get out and complete the bean harvest and potentially get the corn harvest started. Soil moisture should be suitable to get the work done.