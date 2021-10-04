Area Hy-Vee’s Launch Campaign to Provide 5 Million Meals* to Families in Need

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces its new “Scan Out Hunger” initiative to help address food insecurity across its eight-state region. Beginning today through Dec. 31, Hy-Vee is joining with its customers, suppliers and community partners to raise funds for Feeding America® with a combined goal of raising $500,000, which equates to 5 million meals*.

The “Scan Out Hunger” campaign is integrated with Hy-Vee’s reimagined website, Hy-VeeDeals.com. A special “H” QR code is available throughout Hy-Vee locations, and will be in all Hy-Vee advertising and marketing efforts. Customers can scan the “H” with their mobile device to view all Hy-Vee deals and coupons, as well as access the “Scan Out Hunger” website and make a monetary donation directly to Feeding America. All money raised will benefit local Feeding America member food banks. For every $1 donated, Feeding America is able to help provide at least 10 meals* on behalf of local member food banks.

“As we head into fall and look toward the holidays, this unfortunately is when food insecurity can hit families the hardest,” said Randy Edeker, Chairman, CEO and President of Hy-Vee. “Food banks are working hard to meet the needs of their communities as the pandemic continues to burden families. We are asking our customers and partners to join our campaign to help ensure no one has to worry about when their next meal will be.”

In addition to customer donations, Hy-Vee is donating $150,000 and seeking similar corporate donations from national food manufacturers and suppliers.

“This is a critical moment in the fight against hunger. Our partnership with Hy-Vee helps meet the needs of so many communities across the Midwest,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful for their support and commitment to helping neighbors facing hunger, especially during the holiday season.”

“Scan Out Hunger” is the second campaign this year where Hy-Vee joined with its partners to combat hunger throughout the Midwest. Earlier this year, Hy-Vee partnered with several suppliers for its End Summer Hunger campaign, which ran the entire month of July.

In 2020, Hy-Vee donated more than $60 million to community causes across the Midwest with the funds primarily focused on providing food, water and essential supplies to impacted families. Since the onset of COVID-19, the number of people who don’t have food has tripled.

