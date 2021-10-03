Area Residents Encouraged to Register to Vote

Voters in the area will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State’s office is reminding residents to take care of an important part of the process.

Kevin Hall, communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, said it is important all voters make sure their information is up-to-date, especially if they moved recently or have not cast a ballot for some time.

But Hall insisted Iowa still is a leader in registration, noting the process only takes a few minutes. Those without internet access or a mode of transportation, can call their county auditor and have a registration form mailed to them. The pre-registration deadline is Oct. 18. Iowans can also pick up forms at several state agencies or their local library.

Hall noted Iowa still is placing emphasis on getting younger adults to register. Following a state law change a few years ago, 17-year-olds can register, so long as they turn 18 by the general election.

The office said it sees hope, pointing out nearly two dozen high-schools last year were awarded for meeting registration benchmarks.