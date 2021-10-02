Program Helps Area Low Income Residents with Water Bills

The state has had a program to help area low-income residents pay their heating bills for 40 years and is now adding one to help with water bills. Christine Taylor oversees both programs, and says they’ve received $10 million in federal funds for the water side.

Taylor says they can also help those behind on the water bills catch up.

She says you can sign up for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program at your area community action agency.

Taylor says thousands of Iowans could be impacted.

Taylor says the water bill issues are not new for many.

She says the program will pay the water companies and they do not send the money directly to the users.