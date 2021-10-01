Third Booster Vaccine Issues Remain in Area County Health Departments

Vaccines for COVID-19 are currently available in county public health departments, Hy-Vee’s, local hospitals, and at MercyOne Health Centers. However, there has been a recommendation for individuals already vaccinated twice to receive a third booster shot.

County public health departments, like the one in Winnebago County, do not have those third boosters yet according to Julie Sorenson, Director of the Winnebago County Public Health Department.

The U. S. Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control are still ironing out if the third dose is necessary. Meanwhile pharmaceutical companies are trying to catch up and offer a third dose.

Those wishing to get the flu shot are encouraged to visit the Winnebago County Public Health Department.

The Winnebago County Public Health Department can be reached at (641) 585-4763.