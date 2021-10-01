National 4H Week is Approaching

National 4-H Week begins October 3rd and runs through the 9th. This is a chance for local 4-H chapters to showcase what the organization is all about. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson stated that some of the 4-H members will have the chance to be on KIOW.

Groups will also be involved in other local activities where they can take pride in being part of 4-H.

The clubs and county extension offices will also be on the lookout for new members who may be interested in becoming pat of the 4-H program.

Despite the recent pandemic, the number of youth getting involved in 4-H is very positive according to Johnson.

The recruitment night will be October 17th at the Worth County Fairgrounds in Northwood beginning at 4:30pm.