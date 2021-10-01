Drought Conditions Prevail Locally

The latest drought monitor reflects the lack of rain we’ve seen in the state in September. The D. N, R’s Tim Hall some areas that were in D-1 moderate drought have now moved to the D-2 severe drought category.

The area remains under a drought condition, but some regions around us are not. Only about 24% of the state is reporting no drought conditions, down from about 25% last week. Hall says we shift at the end of September from the growing season, or “water year” concerns to the subsoil moisture concerns.

He says the need to bank moisture for next year varies across the state.

Hall says one positive is the plants are not pulling water from the ground and the cooler weather leads to less moisture lost from evaporation.

He says there can be replenishing rains in October and November, but the odds get worse deeper into fall.

Halls says 2020 was also a dry year, so the state started out behind and hasn’t been able to fully replenish the groundwater through this year.