Secretary Pate Pushing for Local Voter Registration

There is a push statewide to build the voter base through registration to vote. The effort has been successful according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

National Voter Registration Day was the 28th and Pate took to the road to get the word out. He also went to high schools to get those who were eligible to vote registered to do so.

Area schools can compete in a friendly competition through the Carrie Chapman Catt Award initiative. Every school that registers at least 90% of their eligible students to vote will receive the award, named after the Iowan who was a national leader in the women’s suffrage movement. Last year, 22 schools won the award.

Pate looks to increase the number of eligible voters in the area and across the state. All that need be done is for the eligible voter to visit their County Auditors Office and fill out a form to register.