IGHSAU – LATEST VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Volleyball rankings from the IGHSAU as of 9/30/2021
Class 1A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Burlington Notre Dame
27-6
1
2
Gehlen Catholic
18-5
3
3
Springville
22-3
2
4
Lisbon
22-4
4
5
Holy Trinity Catholic
17-4
5
6
Ankeny Christian
19-3
6
7
Newell-Fonda
22-3
7
8
Council Bluffs St. Albert
10-9
12
9
Janesville
13-11
NR
10
Dunkerton
19-5
8
11
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
16-8
9
12
New London
14-10
10
13
North Tama
13-6
13
14
Tri-Center
15-4
15
15
North Linn
17-5
14
 
Dropped Out: Lamoni (11)
 
Class 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
35-1
1
2
Wilton
22-1
2
3
South Hardin
21-0
4
4
Boyden-Hull
16-4
5
5
Western Christian
15-5
6
6
Sumner-Fredericksburg
22-5
9
7
Denver
24-5
3
8
Beckman Catholic
21-7
7
9
Wapsie Valley
15-7
8
10
Kuemper Catholic
19-6
11
11
Treynor
15-5
13
12
West Branch
14-3
12
13
Osage
15-5
10
14
Missouri Valley
21-2
14
15
Ridge View
24-3
NR
 
Dropped Out: Hinton (15)
 
Class 3A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
West Delaware
29-3
1
2
Davenport Assumption
18-3
2
3
Des Moines Christian
23-2
3
4
West Liberty
19-0
4
5
Sheldon
17-3
5
6
Unity Christian
13-3
10
7
Mount Vernon
18-9
7
8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
18-5
6
9
West Burlington
20-2
8
10
Sioux Center
15-7
9
11
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
20-3
11
12
Independence
16-6
12
13
West Lyon
17-4
14
14
Roland-Story
18-5
NR
15
Union
14-7
13
 
Dropped Out: New Hampton (15)
 
Class 4A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Western Dubuque
15-3
1
2
North Scott
20-4
2
3
Xavier
20-2
3
4
Marion
22-4
4
5
Glenwood
23-2
5
6
Waverly-Shell Rock
22-5
7
7
Oskaloosa
18-4
8
8
Bondurant-Farrar
22-3
6
9
North Polk
20-7
10
10
Pella
16-5
11
11
Clear Creek-Amana
14-7
9
12
Decorah
20-2
14
13
Indianola
13-10
13
14
Humboldt
21-4
14
15
Winterset
9-2
12
 
Dropped Out: Benton Community (15)
 
Class 5A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Iowa City Liberty
23-3
1
2
Pleasant Valley
21-3
2
3
Urbandale
21-6
6
4
Ankeny Centennial
17-5
7
5
Ankeny
30-5
3
6
Cedar Falls
22-5
9
7
Dowling Catholic
20-10
4
8
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
18-6
8
9
Johnston
14-6
10
10
West Des Moines Valley
18-10
5
11
Iowa City West
11-11
11
12
Cedar Rapids Prairie
10-10
12
13
Sioux City East
20-6
NR
14
Dubuque Hempstead
13-9
NR
15
Dubuque Senior
17-11
NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (13), Sioux City North (14), Iowa City High (15)
