Sports
IGHSAU – LATEST VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Volleyball rankings from the IGHSAU as of 9/30/2021
Class 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
27-6
|
1
|
2
|
Gehlen Catholic
|
18-5
|
3
|
3
|
Springville
|
22-3
|
2
|
4
|
Lisbon
|
22-4
|
4
|
5
|
Holy Trinity Catholic
|
17-4
|
5
|
6
|
Ankeny Christian
|
19-3
|
6
|
7
|
Newell-Fonda
|
22-3
|
7
|
8
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
10-9
|
12
|
9
|
Janesville
|
13-11
|
NR
|
10
|
Dunkerton
|
19-5
|
8
|
11
|
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|
16-8
|
9
|
12
|
New London
|
14-10
|
10
|
13
|
North Tama
|
13-6
|
13
|
14
|
Tri-Center
|
15-4
|
15
|
15
|
North Linn
|
17-5
|
14
Dropped Out: Lamoni (11)
Class 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
35-1
|
1
|
2
|
Wilton
|
22-1
|
2
|
3
|
South Hardin
|
21-0
|
4
|
4
|
Boyden-Hull
|
16-4
|
5
|
5
|
Western Christian
|
15-5
|
6
|
6
|
Sumner-Fredericksburg
|
22-5
|
9
|
7
|
Denver
|
24-5
|
3
|
8
|
Beckman Catholic
|
21-7
|
7
|
9
|
Wapsie Valley
|
15-7
|
8
|
10
|
Kuemper Catholic
|
19-6
|
11
|
11
|
Treynor
|
15-5
|
13
|
12
|
West Branch
|
14-3
|
12
|
13
|
Osage
|
15-5
|
10
|
14
|
Missouri Valley
|
21-2
|
14
|
15
|
Ridge View
|
24-3
|
NR
Dropped Out: Hinton (15)
Class 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
West Delaware
|
29-3
|
1
|
2
|
Davenport Assumption
|
18-3
|
2
|
3
|
Des Moines Christian
|
23-2
|
3
|
4
|
West Liberty
|
19-0
|
4
|
5
|
Sheldon
|
17-3
|
5
|
6
|
Unity Christian
|
13-3
|
10
|
7
|
Mount Vernon
|
18-9
|
7
|
8
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
18-5
|
6
|
9
|
West Burlington
|
20-2
|
8
|
10
|
Sioux Center
|
15-7
|
9
|
11
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
20-3
|
11
|
12
|
Independence
|
16-6
|
12
|
13
|
West Lyon
|
17-4
|
14
|
14
|
Roland-Story
|
18-5
|
NR
|
15
|
Union
|
14-7
|
13
Dropped Out: New Hampton (15)
Class 4A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Western Dubuque
|
15-3
|
1
|
2
|
North Scott
|
20-4
|
2
|
3
|
Xavier
|
20-2
|
3
|
4
|
Marion
|
22-4
|
4
|
5
|
Glenwood
|
23-2
|
5
|
6
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
22-5
|
7
|
7
|
Oskaloosa
|
18-4
|
8
|
8
|
Bondurant-Farrar
|
22-3
|
6
|
9
|
North Polk
|
20-7
|
10
|
10
|
Pella
|
16-5
|
11
|
11
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
14-7
|
9
|
12
|
Decorah
|
20-2
|
14
|
13
|
Indianola
|
13-10
|
13
|
14
|
Humboldt
|
21-4
|
14
|
15
|
Winterset
|
9-2
|
12
Dropped Out: Benton Community (15)
Class 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
23-3
|
1
|
2
|
Pleasant Valley
|
21-3
|
2
|
3
|
Urbandale
|
21-6
|
6
|
4
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
17-5
|
7
|
5
|
Ankeny
|
30-5
|
3
|
6
|
Cedar Falls
|
22-5
|
9
|
7
|
Dowling Catholic
|
20-10
|
4
|
8
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|
18-6
|
8
|
9
|
Johnston
|
14-6
|
10
|
10
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
18-10
|
5
|
11
|
Iowa City West
|
11-11
|
11
|
12
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
10-10
|
12
|
13
|
Sioux City East
|
20-6
|
NR
|
14
|
Dubuque Hempstead
|
13-9
|
NR
|
15
|
Dubuque Senior
|
17-11
|
NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (13), Sioux City North (14), Iowa City High (15)