MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst: “The time is now to get the Global War on Terrorism Memorial built on our National Mall.”

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor23 mins agoLast Updated: September 30, 2021

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who commanded 150 troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate, once again took to the Senate floor to pass her bipartisan effort to build a new memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to honor the troops who served during the Global War on Terrorism. After Ernst noted she had spoken with nearly 30 Gold Star families earlier this week who lost their loved ones during our nation’s longest war and support the effort, a Senate Democrat blocked the bill for the second time.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor23 mins agoLast Updated: September 30, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button