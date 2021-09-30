Ernst: “The time is now to get the Global War on Terrorism Memorial built on our National Mall.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who commanded 150 troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate, once again took to the Senate floor to pass her bipartisan effort to build a new memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to honor the troops who served during the Global War on Terrorism. After Ernst noted she had spoken with nearly 30 Gold Star families earlier this week who lost their loved ones during our nation’s longest war and support the effort, a Senate Democrat blocked the bill for the second time.