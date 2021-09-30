Deer Collision Possibilities Increase During the Local Harvest

Area farmers have taken to the fields and in so doing, have flushed out the deer that normally reside there over the summer. This is causing the deer to cross over roads and highways creating dangerous situations for local drivers. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls indicated that the harvest was not the only culprit in the annual elevated road hazard.

Drivers have been spotting herds of deer in various locations including some residential areas. When it comes to the deer, drivers should continually be aware of their surroundings when driving anywhere.

The probability of coming across deer either in a herd or by themselves is greater in some locations around the area than in others.

It is estimated that there are over 400,000 deer in Iowa. In 2017, Iowa ranked 4th in the nation for deer collisions. In 2018, Iowa became the 5th worst state in the nation with 1 in 73 drivers hitting a deer.