COVID Shot Clinics are Today in Winnebago County

With the recent push in mandates for COVID vaccinations, the Winnebago County Public Health Department is holding a COVID vaccination clinic today at their offices. Director Julie Sorenson explained to the Winnebago County Supervisors that they are taking those who need to get vaccinated.

the clinic is not limited to those who have not had their first dose. Sorenson stated that boosters will be given out as well.

Those with questions or want to schedule an appointment can call the Winnebago County Public Health Department at (641) 585-4763.