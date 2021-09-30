4H Books to Be Judged in Worth County

The 4-H Clubs in Worth County are having their annual record book judging taking place and with it, some very important awards to be handed out.

Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explains.

These books are exact and detailed to make sure that the member pays attention to detail according to Johnson.

However, projects are not limited to livestock and Johnson stated that the club members have to keep just as detailed notes regardless of the what the project is.

Other projects may have to do with things around the house.

Other aspects are judged too according to Johnson.

Judging concludes Thursday night with winners announced at the annual banquet in November.