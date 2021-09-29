Obits

Martin C. Rogness

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer7 hours agoLast Updated: September 29, 2021

Martin C. Rogness, 96, of Garner, formerly of Forest City, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Mankato, MN.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating.  The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.  Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME

760 Center Avenue

Garner, IA  50438

PH 641.923.2841

Fax:  1-888-810-8495

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer7 hours agoLast Updated: September 29, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

Check Also
Close
Back to top button