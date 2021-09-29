Ernst: The Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Left America Less Safe

Continuing her questioning of top Pentagon officials at today’s Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) pressed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie for assessments on how the Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal will impact terrorist threats to the United States.

In response to Ernst asking if “…the military’s task to defeat terror threats from Afghanistan [has] gotten harder” and if “the Taliban and its other terror partners have more ability to train and prepare in Afghanistan now that [the United States has] left,” General Milley acknowledged both are true.

Ernst also refuted President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and others who have downplayed the threats posed by al Qaeda, citing that known associates of the terrorist organization now hold 22 top positions in the new Taliban government.