This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Kadin Abele has been one of the hottest receivers in Class A this season, and he currently ranks 4th in receiving touchdowns and 5th in receiving yards.

This week, Abele broke Paul Pins’ school record for receiving yards in a single game with 205 in a blowout win over West Fork. Abele scored three touchdowns in the game and also recorded 3.5 tackles – one for a loss.