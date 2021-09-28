Winnebago County Passes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution

Following the lead of several nearby counties, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have passed a resolution naming the county as a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. The measure reaffirms the county’s commitment to upholding the right to bear arms as provided in the Constitution.

Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken advised the board that the measure was mostly symbolic.

The sanctuary county measures that are being passed in the region are worded similarly to the one passed by the Winnebago County Supervisors. If enough of these are passed, the state legislature may take up a similar piece. One measure has already been introduced according to Beeken.

Measures are currently being considered in Hancock and other nearby counties. They have passed in Kossuth County.