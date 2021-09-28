Mesic becomes the first North Iowa college commitment since the move to NAHL.

Yesterday, the North Iowa Bulls announced that Michael Mesic has committed to play college hockey at Northern Michigan University.

Mesic becomes the first North Iowa player to commit since the Bulls moved from the NA3HL to the NAHL following last season. In the first six games, Mesic has been awarded seven points.

“As one of the youngest players on our team, he’s already made a big impact, and we expect him only to get better and better,” said North Iowa head coach and general manager Todd Sanden. “We wish him all luck and success at Northern

A native of Plymouth, Michigan, played most of his pre-junior hockey in Detroit. In released from the Bulls, Mesic said he was also considering Ferris State University and Lake Superior State University but chose Northern Michigan for their campus, facilities, and coaching staff.

When he joined the Bulls, Mesic was reunited with his brother, Jack, who played two seasons with the Amarillo and moved to Mason City with the team this offseason.