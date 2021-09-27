Winnebago Sets Sales Records at America’s Largest RV Show

Winnebago welcomed a near record number of outdoor enthusiast customers
to its Motorhome and Towable display at America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 16-19. The brand
leader in quality, innovation and service had a record for both Motorhome and Towable units ordered and sold
during the show. Among the models on display were the new EKKO™ with optional pop-top, Solis® Pocket and
new luxury diesel Journey®, as well as towable favorites the HIKE® and Micro Minnie®.
“New and returning customers to the Hershey Show loved our new lineup of high quality and innovative RVs,”
said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “Our dealer partner at the Show, General RV, brought a well-
trained and professional sales staff who provided an outstanding customer sale and show experience.”
Key products featured include:
The New Winnebago® EKKO™ This first-of-its-kind Class C EKKO featured an optional pop-top which
increases the sleeping space to up to four passengers. Other amenities include extra-large storage areas,
all-wheel drive off-road traction, and extra insulation for all-season use.
The New Solis® Pocket™ The versatile Solis Pocket, Winnebago’s most affordable camper van, features
best-in-class storage, including a flexible interior cross-coach Murphy+ platform bed, which is set at a
higher point to accommodate bicycles and other gear. Pocket features extended season camping
capabilities, seats up to three, and is easy to navigate in tight spaces.
The Journey® Diesel-powered and fully loaded, the Journey has stylish, modern features including best-in-
class storage, industry-leading automotive grade sound deadening, and the Winnebago Connect™ smart
technology control center with mobile app.
The HIKE® The HIKE features updated interior and exterior styling, five flexible floorplans, and larger off-
road tires that make easy work out of rough terrain. Adventure seekers will love the multi-use gear
storage and exco-skeleton, which is big enough to hold any outdoor gear. In addition, a roof-mounted
solar panel offers uninterrupted power to lights, furnaces, fans and appliances without the use of a noisy
generator.
The Micro Minnie® . The Micro Minnie is designed for easy to tow and turn. It also provides comfort and
flexibility for on- and off-grid adventures. Features include a spacious kitchen, a large private bathroom,
patio speakers and a power awning for open-air entertaining, multiple windows for cross-ventilation, and
ample storage. In fact, each of the Micro Minnie’s 10 versatile floor plans include interior and exterior
storage options that make packing a snap.
Winnebago welcomed a near record number of outdoor enthusiast customers