Winnebago Sets Sales Records at America’s Largest RV Show

Winnebago welcomed a near record number of outdoor enthusiast customers

to its Motorhome and Towable display at America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 16-19. The brand

leader in quality, innovation and service had a record for both Motorhome and Towable units ordered and sold

during the show. Among the models on display were the new EKKO™ with optional pop-top, Solis® Pocket and

new luxury diesel Journey®, as well as towable favorites the HIKE® and Micro Minnie®.

“New and returning customers to the Hershey Show loved our new lineup of high quality and innovative RVs,”

said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “Our dealer partner at the Show, General RV, brought a well-

trained and professional sales staff who provided an outstanding customer sale and show experience.”

Key products featured include:

 The New Winnebago® EKKO™ This first-of-its-kind Class C EKKO featured an optional pop-top which

increases the sleeping space to up to four passengers. Other amenities include extra-large storage areas,

all-wheel drive off-road traction, and extra insulation for all-season use.

 The New Solis® Pocket™ The versatile Solis Pocket, Winnebago’s most affordable camper van, features

best-in-class storage, including a flexible interior cross-coach Murphy+ platform bed, which is set at a

higher point to accommodate bicycles and other gear. Pocket features extended season camping

capabilities, seats up to three, and is easy to navigate in tight spaces.

 The Journey® Diesel-powered and fully loaded, the Journey has stylish, modern features including best-in-

class storage, industry-leading automotive grade sound deadening, and the Winnebago Connect™ smart

technology control center with mobile app.

 The HIKE® The HIKE features updated interior and exterior styling, five flexible floorplans, and larger off-

road tires that make easy work out of rough terrain. Adventure seekers will love the multi-use gear

storage and exco-skeleton, which is big enough to hold any outdoor gear. In addition, a roof-mounted

solar panel offers uninterrupted power to lights, furnaces, fans and appliances without the use of a noisy

generator.

 The Micro Minnie® . The Micro Minnie is designed for easy to tow and turn. It also provides comfort and

flexibility for on- and off-grid adventures. Features include a spacious kitchen, a large private bathroom,

patio speakers and a power awning for open-air entertaining, multiple windows for cross-ventilation, and

ample storage. In fact, each of the Micro Minnie’s 10 versatile floor plans include interior and exterior

storage options that make packing a snap.