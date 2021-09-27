Winnebago County Board to Consider 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution

With growing fears concerning how the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms may be infringed, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will be taking up a resolution that has been passed by neighboring counties such as Kossuth and Hancock.

The resolution provides that the county will adhere to to rights granted by the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. In essence, the county will become a sanctuary county for the manufacturing, sales, recreation, hunting, and shooting of all types of firearms allowable under the Constitution of the United States and the laws of Iowa. It also binds the Winnebago County Supervisors to commit to holding up these laws, a practice they already do.

The resolution also reaffirms the county’s opposition to the enactment of any legislation that takes away the right to bear arms in the county. In a recent unscientific kiow.com news poll of listeners, 82% believed that second amendment rights should not be infringed on, 14% believed changes needed to be made, and 4% were unsure.

The board will meet Tuesday morning in Forest City in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse beginning at 9am.

The resolution, as it reads is below:

RESOLUTION DECLARING WINNEBAGO COUNTY TO BE A SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY COUNTY

Resolution #

WHEREAS, the right of the people to keep and bear arms is guaranteed as an individual right under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”; and

WHEREAS, the right of the people to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty, and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people of Winnebago County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the people of Winnebago County, Iowa derive economic benefit from all safe forms of firearms manufacturing, sales, recreation, hunting, and shooting conducted within Winnebago County using all types of firearms allowable under the United States Constitution and the laws of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors was elected to represent the citizens of Winnebago County, and have sworn by their Oath of Office to uphold the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, Iowa State Senators and State Representatives have also sworn by their Oath of Office to uphold the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, legislation is currently being considered and may be considered in the future that infringes on the constitutionally protected right of citizens to keep and bear arms.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors hereby declares Winnebago County to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, and hereby states its opposition to the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of Winnebago County to keep and bear arms.