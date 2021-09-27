North Iowa Students are Involved in the Hanson Career Center

North Iowa Community School students are getting involved in the new Hanson Career Center in Forest City. The collaboration between North Iowa Area Community College, all Winnebago County high schools, and the Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District is showing early signs of success.

North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson stated that the enthusiasm is showing in his students.

Work on the facility itself continues and Erickson believes that once complete, it will become a top flight center for education.

The four academies housed at the Career Center are Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Construction Trades, and Health careers. Students will earn college credit by enrolling in NIACC classes at the Career Center. This comes at no cost to the student or the parents.

Erickson believes that this will be a tremendous offering for his students.

For the students, it gives them exposure to college level courses.