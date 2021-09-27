Judith Janette Fenske, 80, died peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her

daughter’s home in Emmons, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Oakwood Park

in Lake Mills, with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating. This service is open to the public.

Burial of her cremains will take place in the Timberon Cemetery in Timberon, New Mexico.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills is assisting

the family with arrangements.

