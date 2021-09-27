Sports

IGHSAU – VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS FROM 9/25/2021

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: September 27, 2021

BOONE TOURNAMENT

Forest City 2 Algona 0

Forest City 2 Boone 0

5A #3 Ankeny 2 Forest City 0

4A #7 Waverly Shell-Rock 2 Forest City 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 Forest City 1

NEVADA TOURNAMENT

Lake Mills 2 Carroll 1

Lake Mills 2 Iowa Falls 0

Lake Mills 2 West Marshall 0

Lake Mills 2 Van Meter 0

Dallas-Center Grimes 2 Lake Mills 0

BISHOP GARRIGAN TOURNAMENT

GHV 2 Saint Ansgar 1

GHV 2 West Hancock 0

GHV 2 Southeast Valley 1

GHV 2 Bishop Garrigan 0

GHV 2 Belmond-Klemme 0

Belmond-Klemme 2 Bishop Garrigan 1

Saint Ansgar 2 West Hancok 0

Saint Ansgar 2 Belmond-Klemme 0

Bishop Garrigan 2 West Hancock 0

Southeast Valley 2 Belmond-Klemme 1

 

 

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: September 27, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button