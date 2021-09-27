Sports
IGHSAU – VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS FROM 9/25/2021
BOONE TOURNAMENT
Forest City 2 Algona 0
Forest City 2 Boone 0
5A #3 Ankeny 2 Forest City 0
4A #7 Waverly Shell-Rock 2 Forest City 0
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 Forest City 1
NEVADA TOURNAMENT
Lake Mills 2 Carroll 1
Lake Mills 2 Iowa Falls 0
Lake Mills 2 West Marshall 0
Lake Mills 2 Van Meter 0
Dallas-Center Grimes 2 Lake Mills 0
BISHOP GARRIGAN TOURNAMENT
GHV 2 Saint Ansgar 1
GHV 2 West Hancock 0
GHV 2 Southeast Valley 1
GHV 2 Bishop Garrigan 0
GHV 2 Belmond-Klemme 0
Belmond-Klemme 2 Bishop Garrigan 1
Saint Ansgar 2 West Hancok 0
Saint Ansgar 2 Belmond-Klemme 0
Bishop Garrigan 2 West Hancock 0
Southeast Valley 2 Belmond-Klemme 1